Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) Making a pun on the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's name, BJP on Friday said there was no "Sukhu' but "Dukhu" government in the state, which is on a spree of closing and de-notifying the institutions since the day it assumed power.

In a statement, BJP In-Charge Avinash Rai Khanna alleged that the Congress government in state is hell bent on making people's lives difficult with its closing down of institutions and facilities opened by the previous government.

Also Read | Chardham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Government Gives BKTC CEO, Powers of Special Executive Magistrate for Both Dhams.

Khanna said that the government has closed offices of state Electricity board, health and educational institutions, Tehsil, Sub-Tehsils, Patwar Circles, PWD circles, revenue sub divisions, police stations, police posts, schools and colleges, and now stopped the pension of the Lok Praharis who were jailed during Emergency.

More than 620 institutions and offices have been closed and recently 286 schools were shut down, which is against the stand taken by former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had emphasised the need for education, the party statement read.

Also Read | Call Centre, Remote Customer Service Jobs Grew by 400% in India Since 2019; Bengaluru Leads.

People in state benefited to the tune of Rs 6,600 crore from Jan Aushadhi centre and the government should promote such schemes and not create hurdles in implementing the schemes, the party said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)