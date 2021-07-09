New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Sonu Nigam Shankar Mahadevan, Suresh Wadekar, Akshay Kumar and several other eminent artistes are set to participate in a virtual concert organised by RSS affiliate Sansakar Bharti on Friday as part of its efforts to help artists facing a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert titled 'Peer Parai Jaane Re' will be telecast live on Sanskar Bharati's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 7 pm, the RSS body said in a statement.

"Keeping in mind the struggle of artists of various art genres, a virtual concert has been organized by Sanskar Bharti, Delhi province on July 9 in which the eminent artists of the country's art, literature, music, dance and cinema will make their presentation. Also, they will appeal to the society to help the needy artists," the outfit said.

Among the eminent artistes who will participate in the event are Pandit Birju Maharaj, Amjad Ali Khan, Sonal Mansingh, Daler Mehndi, Mikka Singh, Anuradha Paudwal, Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota, Kapil Sharma, Subhash Ghai, and Anupam Kher, the outfit added.

The Sanskar Bharti had recently decided to raise funds to provide financial support to the artists who have been struggling to meet ends amid the pandemic. For this, a committee under BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who is also a popular singer, was constituted.

Hans will also participate in the virtual concert, the RSS affiliate said.

