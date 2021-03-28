New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released an audio clip claiming it to be a conversation between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that there is "nothing secret" about the call but it raises a question that who tapped the call.

Shah further clarified that the leaders were discussing the demand for the transfer of certain officers, which was made in writing.

Addressing the media here, the BJP leader said, "Two BJP leaders were discussing over a phone call the demands made for transfer (of officers). These demands were made in writing. There is nothing secret in this. The question which needs to be raised is that who tapped the phone call."

His remarks came a day after an audio war broke out between the TMC and BJP following the conclusion of the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from the party's district vice-president in Nandigram urging him to return to the TMC.

Bajoria, during a presser, also played an audio clip claiming the recorded conversation is between Mamata and the local BJP leader.

In a quick reaction to the allegation, the TMC also released a counter audiotape, claiming it to be a conversation between two BJP leaders.

TMC alleges that BJP's Mukul Roy, during a call, was heard briefing party leader Shishir Bajoria on ways to influence the Election Commission for the assembly elections.

The TMC has also claimed that this was the reason why the Election Commission changed the rules, which allegedly favoured BJP candidates.

Polling for the first of the eight-phased assembly polls in West Bengal concluded on Saturday with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

