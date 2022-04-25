Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress state media in-charge Jitu Patwari on Monday said that there is nothing wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker.

"The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa is necessary. I read it myself. It is a matter of faith. There should be no restriction on the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers," said Patwari while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

He further stated that the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa is a matter of faith. Hindu holy verses like Sundarkand are recited from place to place, similarly, Hanuman Chalisa is recited, he added.

"I myself organize a big event every year in which Hanuman Chalisa is recited over loudspeakers. But this should not be done only out of vengeance. So there should be no dispute on this," he added.

Recently, Congress organised a big event on Hanuman Janmotsav.

Madhya Pradesh Congress senior leader Laxman Singh tweeted, "Banning loudspeakers would be a good decision. There will also be no riots, people will get relief. Neither Ram is deaf nor Allah. What will some 'fools' tell and teach the power that runs this world?"

A political row emerged in the country over the use of loudspeakers at religious places and the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

The row started after the MNS chief stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa". (ANI)

