Aligarh, May 2 (PTI) The Aligarh district administration on Monday served a show cause notice to the organiser of a convention, which was attended by Hindu religious bodies and preachers, for permitting inflammatory speeches against a community.

Additional City Magistrate Kunwar Bahadur Singh, while slapping the notice for violating terms of permission for the event, gave 24 hours to the organiser for giving an appropriate reply failing which due legal action will be taken.

Singh in the notice charged the organiser with violating the terms of permission by using high decibel loudspeakers and displaying arms during the proceedings .

The notice said that inflammatory speeches against a particular community were delivered at Sunday's meeting.

On Sunday, Hindu religious preacher Kalichran Maharaj, while addressing the meet, had said that the country is facing a major threat due to the "growing population of Muslims" and the only way to prevent the problem posed by "jihadi" elements was the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra.

He alleged that Hindu women were facing an imminent threat by such elements and members of the Hindu community should be prepared for facing such a threat.

The recent film "Kashmir Files" had not shown "even one per cent of the atrocities against Hindus which actually occurred in Kashmir", the preacher claimed.

Kalicharan Maharaj was in December last year sent to jail by the Chhattisgarh Police for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The Sunday meet was held at the Ramlila grounds Achal Tank, under Gandhi Park police station, and was organized by the "Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sansthan".

Addressing the convention, the national convenor of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad, Swami Narsinghanand Saraswati said that the only way to ensure the safety of Hindus in India was "Hindus should produce more children otherwise they would be swamped by the Muslims by the year 2029".

He said that there was a "real possibility that by 2029 India would have a Muslim prime minister and states would have Muslim chief ministers".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)