Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it has arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance from his possession in Kulgam district.

The drug peddler has been identified as Shakir Gulzar Bhat.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kulgam Police Station.

"Kulgam police arrested another notorious drug peddler #Shakir Gulzar Bhat R/O Cenigam & recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance. Case FIR No. 11/2023 U/S 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered in PS Kulgam and an investigation has been taken up," the District Police Kulgam said in a tweet.

This was the third arrest in the past three days.

Earlier on February 16, the Kulgam Police had arrested two drug peddlers and had recovered 220 grams of Charas and 3 grams of Heroin from them.

They have been identified as Maqsood Ah Sheikh and Fayaz Ah Dar.

"Kulgam police arrested 02 drug peddlers; Maqsood Ah Sheikh R/O Nussu & Fayaz Ah Dar R/O Tachloo and recovered 220 grams of Charas & 03 grams of Heroin like contrabands. FIR NOs.18&20/2023 U/S 8/20,21 NDPS Act registered in PS Qazigund and investigation taken up," the police said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway.

Notably, three terrorist associates of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's kulgam, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as M Abass Wagay, Gowhar Ahmad Mir and Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Shopian.

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested six terrorists associated with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a joint operation with the Army earlier this month.

During the search operation, forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. (ANI)

