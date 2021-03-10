Singrauli (MP), Mar 10 (PTI) A kingpin of a kidnapping gang from Bihar, wanted in West Bengal's Bardhaman district in connection with the abduction of two persons and extortion of Rs 2.60 crore from them, was arrested here, a police official said on Wednesday.

He was nabbed at Waidhan in the district, where he was living with a false identity for a long time and turned into a hotelier.

"The abductor, identified as Chandan Sonar alias Chandan Kumar alias Chandra Mohan, is the kingpin of Chandan Sonar kidnappers gang of Bihar. He was caught by the local cops along with West Bengal's sleuths in a secret operation here on Wednesday," Kotwali police station in-charge Arun Pandey told reporters.

Sonar was wanted by the West Bengal police in connection with the kidnapping of Tejpal Singh and his driver in 2019.

A case was registered against him in the Salanpur police station in Bardhman district.

According to police, he extorted Rs 2.60 crore for releasing the duo and was wanted by the crime branch since then.

"On a tip-off from the Kolkata Crime Branch, a three- member team from West Bengal along with 15 policemen went to arrest the accused from his residence in Ganiyari area in the early morning operation, Pandey said.

During his questioning, the accused revealed that he was originally a resident of Hajipur in Bihar and entered the world of crime at an early age in 2002-03, Singrauli SP Virendra Singh said.

He spent nearly six years from 2006-11 in Patna and Ranchi jails in connection with the several crimes that he had committed.

Later, he shifted to Singrauli and became a contractor by hiding his real identity. He was living in the district for almost 10 years and took a hotel (GP Palace) on lease to run it, the SP said.

He claimed that since 2011, he was not involved in any criminal activity, but in the kidnapping case of 2019, he was the main accused as per the West Bengal police.

So far, six persons involved in the kidnapping and ransom case registered in Salanpur police station were arrested, Pandey said.

The West Bengal police took him to their state for further investigation.

