New Delhi [India] November 5 (ANI): The Delhi government will now provide breakfast also at winter night shelters where earlier only two meals were provided, according to Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

Jain said this at a meeting with various departments regarding winter night shelters in Delhi. He was reviewing measures to be taken to provide proper shelter facility to the homeless in DUSIB shelter homes.

He directed representatives of all departments to extend their full support and take necessary action in order to provide proper shelter.

He instructed officers to take all the precautions regarding the COVID-19 and ensure the guidelines issued by the government are followed.

Jain directed the revenue department official to ensure that all the guidelines related to Corona are followed. Apart from this, the Health Department was also directed to make regular inspections of the shelter sites and expand health facilities for the homeless.

All the concerned departments were informed that DUSIB's 2020-21 Winter Action Plan for Homeless People will start from November 20 this year and continue till March 15 next year.

The minister said that the number of tents has been increased to follow social distancing. While 60-70 tents were used to be installed every year, this year 250 tents will be installed so that social distancing can be followed properly.

All these tents will be fire retardant and waterproof. Also, beds and mattresses will be provided in all tents.

"Presently, a provision has been made to provide food (including breakfast) three times a day in place of two times. This provision is being introduced within a very short period of time for the homeless people under DUSIB shelter homes winter action plan," he said. (ANI)

