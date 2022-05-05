Chennai, May 5 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Thursday condemned the government's ban on the 'Palanquin event' of a Shaivite math and said it would organise devotees and work towards the successful conduct of the customary event on May 22.

Demanding that the government stop interfering in religious customs, the VHP condemned the ban.

The event involves disciples of the math carrying a palanquin on their shoulders with their pontiff seated inside. The event, a symbolic procession for a short distance, is usually held within the math's premises.

The VHP said the government banning the event, in vogue for centuries, has hurt the sentiments of devotees and the authorities should revoke it.

Recently, the authorities had cited Article 23 of the Constitution on forced labour and law and order issues while banning the event.

Rationalist outfits like the Dravidar Kazhagam had opposed the function stating that it violated human rights.

In a statement, the Hindu outfit's northern Tamil Nadu unit chief Su Srinivasan said that the Dharmapuram Aaadhenam is a very ancient Shaivite math of Tamil Nadu.

The math's head Srilasri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swami is rendering spiritual service to the people, he said.

The VHP would organise devotees and social organisations and work towards the successful conduct of the event on May 22, he said.

On May 4, while the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take a 'good decision' on this matter, the BJP had claimed ulterior political motives behind the ban. The saffron party had said that it would defy the ban.

