Shillong, Mar 20 (PTI) Senior National People's Party (NPP) leader Timothy D Shira was on Monday elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.

This will be his second stint as the Deputy Speaker. He was in the same post in the previous Assembly.

“Since only one nomination paper has been received and found valid, I hereby declare Timothy D Shira as Deputy Speaker of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,” Speaker Thomas A Sangma said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated Shira on his being elected Deputy Speaker for the second time.

“He has a lot of experience in running the House and I am sure the House will be conducted in an efficient manner,” he said.

Sangma also reminded the House that Shira was a very senior member and had first contested elections in 1976, two years before he was born.

“That was the kind of commitment he had for serving the people,” the chief minister said.

In his congratulatory message, opposition Trinamool Congress member Mukul Sangma said Shira is one of the most respected persons in Resubelpara, his constituency.

