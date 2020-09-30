Tura (Meghalaya), Sep 30 (PTI) NPP MLA in Meghalaya Marcuise Marak said on Wednesday that he, along with five of his family members, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marak said he has lost his sense of smell and was undergoing quarantine at home.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped by 3 in Marugarh.

"I have lost my sense of smell and taking requisite medicines for recovery.... The others in the family, however, do not have symptoms and are recovering well," the MLA said.

Four of his family members are in Shillong, and one of them lives with him in his Williamnagar residence in East Garo Hills, Marak added.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 8,830 COVID-19 Cases; State’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1.28 Lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)