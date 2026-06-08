India News | NRC Demand Genuine; Dialogue Only Way to Restore Peace in Manipur: Former CM N Biren Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the demand for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before conducting the Census in Manipur was "genuine," while stressing that dialogue remains the only effective way to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore lasting peace in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a condolence ceremony for a senior journalist held at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal, Biren Singh described the prevailing situation in the state as "very unfortunate" and expressed concern over the continuing violence and loss of lives.

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"Whatever the problems and issues are, they can be sorted out only through dialogue. Only through dialogue can peace be brought in any crisis," he said.

Referring to the recent incidents of violence in the state, the former chief minister said both the state and central governments were making efforts to control the situation and were monitoring developments on a day-to-day basis.

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"The government is doing its best to control the situation. I hope things will improve. The central forces, NRC, have already arrived, as assured earlier by the Central government. I think some changes and corrective measures will definitely be taken up," he said.

Responding to questions regarding the growing demand for NRC updation before the Census exercise, Biren Singh said the situation in Manipur is distinct from that of other states due to concerns over illegal immigration.

"Manipur is not like other states. Manipur is already affected by illegal immigrants. So the demand of the people is also genuine," he said.

However, he added that the government also has to take into account practical considerations while addressing the issue.

"On the other side, the government also has to see its convenience. So I think the government and civil society organisations must hold talks and sort it out so that a common platform can be built," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)