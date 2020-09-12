Kohima, Sep 12 (PTI) The Khango Konyak faction of NSCN-K has expelled its general secretary Isak Chishi.

The order to this effect was issued by its president Khango Konyak on Saturday following an emergency meeting attended by all the representatives.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Two Medical Aspirants Die by Suicide in Tamil Nadu, Political Parties Demand Scrapping of Exam.

The meeting decided to expel its general secretary Isak Chishi from the active membership of NSCN/GPRN-K (Khango) with immediate effect for violating its yezhabo (constitution) and also found acts of nepotism and tribalism against him.

Chishi has also been charged with superseding its president Khango's power and authority and also using the official pad of the organization without authorization.

Also Read | Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid’s Names in Chargesheet.

Khango has appointed Newell Naga as the new general secretary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)