Itanagar, Apr 5 (PTI) A militant belonging to the banned NSCN-R outfit has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed 42-year-old Kitsam Kitnya from Kangkho area on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

He was wanted for involvement in a gun-battle with security forces on March 16, in which one insurgent was killed, he added.

