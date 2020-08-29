New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated NSUI's indefinite hunger strike to demand postponement of JEE, NEET and other examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic entered the fourth day.

Senior Congress leaders like Pawan Khera, Qazi Nizamuddin, Pramod Kumar and Alka Lamba joined the strike to express solidarity with the students, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said in a statement.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan refused to go for medical observation despite deteriorating health condition, it said.

"We appeal to the Modi government and the examination authorities to step back from the mindless decision to conduct the examination in these difficult days of pandemic and show humanitarian gesture towards the students across the country who are protesting against this catastrophic move putting their lives at stake," the statement added.

On Friday, ministers of six opposition-ruled states also moved the Supreme Court on seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE amid the persisting pandemic.

The top court on August 17 had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE --scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

