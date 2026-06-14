India News | NTA Launches 'Pariksha Karmayogi' Programme for Superintendents, Invigilators to Ensure Smooth Conduct of Exams

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the launch of Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for examination officials in an effort to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries for ensuring the "smooth, secure, and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper-based examinations."

In an effort to leverage tech-driven capacity and to strengthen the exam ecosystem, the programme is particularly meant for Centre Superintendents and Invigilators who are involved in the conduct of exams, including the National Eligibility cum Enterance Test (NEET) UG, the agency informed in a post on X.

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"NTA launches 'Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials' on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation for NTA examinations," the agency wrote in the X post.

The launch of the capacity building programme comes just nearly a week before the re-examination for the NEET-UG is set to take place on June 21. The exam was originally cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups demand accountability, including the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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According to the NTA, the four modules cover the "complete examination lifecycle".

The first module covers "the course and the role of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity."

While Module 2 covers "covers preparedness before the examination, including centre readiness, security arrangements and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)."

Module 3 addresses "examination-day operations", which itself are divided into four stages from before the exam, covering the beginning, then during, and finally the preparations needed after the exam is complete for students.

Module 4 provides the officials with a Quick Reference Guide, offering a concise recap of key instructions and responsibilities.

"Well-trained examination personnel are critical to the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations. By establishing uniform standards of examination administration across the country, the programme reinforces NTA's commitment to excellence and integrity in the conduct of its examinations," the agency said in the post.

"The initiative aims to enhance procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres," the agency added.

The programme will be hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, which enables 'standardised, self-paced learning and assessment-based certification for examination personnel across the country.'

Earlier on Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the aspirants that the June 21 exam will be conducted in a well-organised manner, saying that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide an additional 15 minutes to NEET candidates who are appearing for a re-exam.

Speaking to reporters at Raja Bhoj Airport, Pradhan on Friday said, "The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)