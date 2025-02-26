New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or CUET (PG) from March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts for 157 subjects, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Wednesday.

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the examination for over four lakh candidates will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Also Read | DRDO, Indian Navy Successfully Conduct Flight Trials of First-of-Its-Kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Watch Video).

"The examination will be conducted in CBT mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years," the notice read.

The CUET (PG) question paper's medium would be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for 41 language papers. The examination for MTech or Higher Sciences would only be in English.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across Country As Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour.

The question paper for Hindu Studies will be in Hindi and English, it said.

The city intimation slip will be available on the NTA approximately ten days prior to the examination date.

The CUET (PG) registration process for the academic year 2025-26 was open from January 2 to February 8, followed by a correction window from February 10 to 12 for necessary modifications.

Earlier today, CBSE issued an addendum to the draft policy for the conduct of two board exams in Class X, clarifying that all the languages will continue to be offered for the 2025-26 academic session.

The national board said that the list of languages in the draft date sheet was only indicative (suggestive), implying that it was not final.

"This is with regard to the draft Policy for the conduct of two Board Examinations of Class X released by the CBSE on its website on February 25, 2025. It is clarified that the list of other subjects and languages contained in the draft date sheet is only indicative and that all the subjects and languages as offered presently shall continue to be offered for 2025-2026 as well," the addendum read.

This development came after several leaders across the political spectrum in Punjab raised the issue of the alleged deletion of Punjabi from the CBSE's draft scheme for a twice-a-year board exam format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)