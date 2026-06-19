India News | NTA Strengthens Security Measures Ahead of NEET-UG Re-exam on June 21

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test.

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According to the NTA, a comprehensive security framework has been implemented to ensure the integrity of the examination process. Confidential examination materials are being transported under strict security protocols through GPS-enabled vehicles accompanied by police escorts. CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and real-time monitoring systems have also been deployed at examination centres.

More than two lakh personnel, including city coordinators, observers, centre superintendents, invigilators, district administration officials and police personnel, have been mobilised for the conduct of the examination.

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The agency said candidates facing biometric authentication issues due to technical glitches, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity problems or physical conditions will not be denied entry. Such candidates will be allowed to appear after undergoing manual identity verification and submitting the required undertaking.

To ensure candidates' convenience, examination centres have been equipped with adequate drinking water, sanitation facilities, electricity backup, fans and medical support. Additional biometric devices and trained staff have also been deployed to streamline verification procedures.

The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm.

Candidates have also been urged to verify the exact location of their examination centres through their admit cards and avoid relying solely on navigation applications.

Meanwhile, amid a surge of posts and videos circulating on social media claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper has been leaked, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh has dismissed the claims as "fake" and asserted that question papers remain secure.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21.

In recent days, several social media users and anxious students have shared images and videos purportedly showing question papers, prompting widespread concern and calls for clarification from the NTA.

Responding to queries from ANI, Singh said, "They are fake, and question papers are safe."

The NTA, along with multiple government agencies, is working around the clock to counter fraudsters and scammers who are using fake question papers to deceive students and parents. As part of these efforts, the government has temporarily restricted access to Telegram, which was being misused in some cases to run such scams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)