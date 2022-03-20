By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on Sunday recommended the Union Ministry of Health to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield's duration of the second dose to somewhere between 8 to 16 weeks after the first dose in view of the ongoing Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection, according to official sources.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years.

According to the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose.

"This is just a recommendation but no decision has been taken so far. The purpose behind the recommendations is to ramp up the vaccination and vaccinate beneficiaries for the second dose," sources told ANI.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Asks Centre To Reduce Gap Between First and Second Dose of Covishield to 8-16 Weeks Due to Omicron.

The Government of India on the basis of NTAGI recommendations in the month of May last year extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 181.21 crores and more than 1.50 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)