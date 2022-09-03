New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): NTPC has produced 7.36 MMT of coal production as per data available on August 31, registering a robust growth of 62 per cent compared to 4.55 MMT achieved during the same period last year.

"With meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring, NTPC has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period so far, and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation," an official release said.

It said NTPC has dispatched 7.52 MMT of coal from its captive mines as compared to 5.47 MMT of coal dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37 per cent.

The release said NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines.

The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production, it said. (ANI)

