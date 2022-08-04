Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana Police on Thursday assured all possible assistance to the family of DSP Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper truck in Haryana's Nuh last month.

Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav also handed over to his wife Kaushalya Devi a cheque of Rs 65 lakh towards the financial assistance given under the department's agreement of accidental death insurance cover.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Set to Take Over NV Ramana As the Next Chief Justice of India; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him.

Singh, who was the deputy superintendent of Nuh, was mowed down by a truck he had signalled to stop on July 19. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

Twelve people, including the truck driver, were later arrested.

Also Read | Nokia 8210 4G & Nokia 110 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)