Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI): As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police informed on Friday.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

"In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh.

"We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention," Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), told ANI on Friday.

Earlier, on Monday, violence erupted between two groups during a religious procession. Two homeguards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured during the violence.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said the culprits will not be spared.

"The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added.

The Home Minister informed further, "I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control."

"I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly," Vij added. (ANI)

