New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The number of containment zones across the national capital has crossed 1,000 mark.

Delhi currently has 1,076 containment zones.

Also Read | AltNews Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Booked Under POCSO For ‘Torturing Girl Child Through Twitter’.

This is for the first time when Delhi has witnessed such a large surge in the number of containment zones.

Meanwhile, Delhi COVID-19 case tally reached 1,91,449 with 3,256 new cases and 29 deaths reported on Sunday, said Delhi Government.

Also Read | Baby Boy Born to Wife of AI Express Co-Pilot Akhilesh Kumar Who Was Killed in Kozhikode Plane Crash, Bereaved Family Finds Glimmer of Hope.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 20,909 and 1,65,973, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,567, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 26,829 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted today in the national capital, said Health Department, Government of Delhi.

So far, 17,80,512 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 93,711. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)