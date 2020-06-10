India News | Number of Coronavirus Cases in Pune District Crosses 10,000

Pune, June 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Pune district crossed 10,000-mark on Wednesday, a health official said here.

435 new coronavirus patients were found in the district since previous evening, taking the count to 10,394, he said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 449 with seven patients succumbing to the infection.

"Of the 435 cases, 305 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 8,601 patients. But 271 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

103 new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 918.

