Ahmedabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 996 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,60,722, the health department said.

The number of new cases in the state dropped below the 1,000-mark after around three months. The daily spike had reached the four-digit mark in the last week of July.

With eight patients dying, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,646 on Monday.

1,147 patients were discharged from various hospitals, increasing the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,42,799, the department said in its release.

With this, Gujarat's recovery rate further improved to 88.85 per cent.

52,192 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total of samples tested so far to 54,26,621.

Surat continues to report the highest number of dailycases. On Monday, the district reported 227 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 178 and Vadodara at 112.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 83 new cases, Jamnagar 66, Gandhinagar 40, Mehsana 32, Patan 26, Kutch 21, Amreli 18, Banaskantha 16, Surendranagar 15, Sabarkantha 14, Morbi 13, Gir Somnath 12, Bharuch 11.

Out of eight deaths, Ahmedabad and Surat reported three each and Vadodara two.

The number of active cases in Gujarat stands at 14,277, out of which 71 patients are on ventilator.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has reported a total 3,161 COVID-19 cases, with addition of two cases -- one each in Daman and DNH -- on Monday, officials said. The death toll in the UT is now three, with one death reported in Daman on Monday.

With 13 patients getting discharged, the total number of recovered cases in the UT rose to 3,116.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,60,722, new cases 996, death toll 3,646, discharged 1,42,799, active cases 14,277, and people tested so far 54,26,621.

