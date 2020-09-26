New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The total number of passengers flying in a single day has increased to 1,44,112, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Saturday.

Puri said the total number of passenger footfalls at all the airports across the country was 2,88,401 in a single day.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

The Union Minister said that till September 25, the total number of departing passengers was 1,44,112 and the total number of arriving passengers was 1,44,289. He added that the total departures were 1479 whereas the arrivals were 1,471 taking the total number of movement of flights to 2,950.

"Soaring Higher! Domestic Operations on 25th September 2020, Day 125 till 2359 hrs. Departures 1479; 1,44,112 passengers handled (Departures); Arrivals 1471; 1,44,289 passengers handled (Arrivals); Total movements 2950; Footfalls at airports 2,88,401; Total number of flyers 1,44,112," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi Air to Worsen in Next 3 Days As Farmers Continue to Burn Stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)