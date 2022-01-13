Pauri (U'khand), Jan 13 (PTI) The number of seats at the Government Medical College, Srinagar in the district has been raised from 125 to 150.

The National Medical Commission gave its consent to raise the number of seats from 125 to 150 on Wednesday, principal of the medical college C S Rawat said.

Also Read | Meet the Jodhpur Youth BJP Activist Laxman Bhati.

Admissions to the 150 MBBS seats in the college will start from the current session itself, he said.

Also Read | Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails Near Domohani in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)