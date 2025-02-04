Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The total number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has risen to 166, with 130 confirmed cases, according to a press release from the Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday.

The Health Department said, "166 suspected patients and 5 suspected deaths of GBS have been found until now. Of these 130 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. 33 patients are from Pune MC, 86 from newly added villages in PMC area, 19 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, 20 from Pune Rural and 08 are from other districts. Out of these patients 52 have been discharged till now, 61 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator."

The Health Department also said that three new suspected GBS cases were reported on Tuesday.

The Public Health Department said that GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. It is characterised by muscle weakness, and in severe cases, paralysis.

Earlier Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level video conference meeting on Monday with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers to review the situation regarding the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state, as per a release.

According to the release, the meeting included Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Jal Shakti Minister Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil. Also present were the Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as well as the Maharashtra government.

A situation update was presented by the Maharashtra government including public health measures taken by the state.

The Union Health Minister reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

He appreciated the endeavours put forth by the State health officials in handling the GBS outbreak. He emphasised that the situation was contained and under continuous monitoring.

Nadda also advised the state to work in coordination with the Centre to explore the possible causes of the outbreak to prevent recurrences in future.

He assured the State government of all support in the management of the disease.

