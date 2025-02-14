Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Kerala health minister Veena George on Friday said that the five students arrested for allegedly ragging their juniors have been suspended from Kottayam Nursing College and that the state government will ensure maximum action against them.

As per police, the ragging incidents had begun last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch commenced.

Health Minister Veena George said, "DME has received a preliminary report from the nursing school, and this (ragging) happened in their hostel. The students belong to the general nursing school. I asked DME to send a team of higher officers, and they are now in Kottayam. The nursing school has already suspended these students. It is very brutal. The government will ensure maximum action. When the second or third-year students enter the hostel of the juniors then the warden should know that. They, too, have responsibility."

Meanwhile, another case of brutal ragging has emerged from Kannur district in the State in which a Class 11 student was allegedly subjected to torture by senior students of the same school, Kannur city police said.

The student from PRM Higher Secondary School in Kolavallur, was reportedly beaten up by five senior students from the same school resulting in a fracture of the student's left arm

A case has been filed against the senior students at the Kolavallur police station. The incident occurred on February 12.

The boy has been admitted to Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery. The family has filed a police complaint against five Plus two students in the incident.

Kolavallur police have registered a case against the 5 students in the incident. As per the FIR, the senior students beat him up alleging he was not showing respect to seniors. They gathered in a group and thrashed him.

Meanwhile, ABVP workers staged a protest in front of the Government Nursing College over the alleged Kottayam Government Nursing College incident. The police have detained the protesters.

The Gandhinagar Police said that the five college students arrested on Wednesday have been sent to two days' police remand.

Further probe is being conducted to investigate if more students were involved in the case. (ANI)

