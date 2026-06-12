India News | Nursing Staff Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jaipur Following Mass Layoffs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): A contractual nursing staff member, identified as 25-year-old Deepak Charwal, died allegedly by suicide, consuming poison on Friday, after his services were terminated. Deepak had been working at the Women's Hospital attached to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College for the past three years.

The tragedy occurred after a letter terminating approximately 200 employees was issued on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, a contractual employee, Shyam, pointed out the financial insecurity caused by the sudden termination.

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Shyam said, "We were a group of 200 employees who were laid off. Perhaps they took this step because we were working for lower wages... A letter was issued yesterday terminating our services, and I see this as the only reason behind the move."

Earlier on Thursday, in a separate incident, a student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination for engineering admissions, was found hanging in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan, police said.

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According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station. The student was residing in the hostel for more than a year. Kota DSP Yogesh Kumar stated that the student's friends broke down the door to his room and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the ASI Jawahar Lal, the student was identified as Aryan Ojha and is a native of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The police notified the family members, and a post-mortem examination was also conducted.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)