Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttarakhand on Sunday said that free Hepatitis B and C check-up campaign is being held in jails of the state.

Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Secretary in-charge, Medical Health and Family Welfare Department said, "This campaign running is being conducted under National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) of National Health Mission (NHM)".

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog Killed During Anti-terrorist Operation in Kashmir.

In this campaign, the Chief Medical Officers have also been ordered to ensure the treatment of hepatitis B and C infected prisoners in all district jails, sub-jails, and central jails.

He said that in this campaign, the prison intervention programme is being conducted, where the facility of integrated counselling and testing centre in the prisons and HIV can be given to the detained prisoners along with providing investigation and consultation. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)