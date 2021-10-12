Aurangabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde and the party's OBC Cell chief Yogesh Tilekar on Tuesday took part in a rally organised here by the OBC Janjagran Abhiyan.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Woman Hacked to Death by Live-In Partner After Argument Over Newborn Baby in Bilaspur.

Munde said the state government must learn from other states and ensure OBCs get justice by way of quota, but added that decisions were not being taken despite Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray having the power to do so.

Also Read | Chemical Vapours Leak From Factory in Ambernath Leaves 34 People Ill, Residents Complain of Breathlessness, Nausea.

Recent local bodies polls were held without OBC quota, but future polls will have to be conducted with quota for the Other Backward Classes or else candidates from these categories might win, but they may not reach the top post of local bodies, Munde, the BJP's national secretary, asserted.

"When we talk of OBC reservation, others start talking about Maratha quota. The Maratha community is demanding quota in education and jobs and the OBCs need political reservations. The Maharashtra government should study from 22 other states that have given quota to OBCs," the former MLA said.

Karad claimed Congress workers had filed cases in court against OBC quota and that party's leaders like Nana Patole and Vijay Wadettiwar did nothing to stop them.

"Now these same leaders are crying hoarse over OBC quota after it is gone. They have no right to speak about the OBC quota issue," the Union minister said.

Tilekar said the OBC movement would be taken to every booth in Marathwada and the start had begun on Tuesday with this rally in Aurangabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)