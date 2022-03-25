New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday announced that October 5 from this year will be celebrated as National Dolphin Day as part of the conservation campaign for the species and to generate awareness.

The decision was taken in the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife in its 67th meeting.

Also Read | Centre Planning To Grant Online Voting Rights To ‘Pravasi’ Indians, Says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Happy to inform that the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife in its 67th meeting has decided that Oct 5 from this year will be celebrated as National Dolphin Day."

"Generating awareness and community participation is integral for conservation of this indicator species," the minister further tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Heat Wave Warning in Goa: Pramod Sawant Govt Issues Health Advisory as Temperature Soars.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)