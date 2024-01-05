Boudh (Odisha) [India], January 5 (ANI): As many as 13 Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned on the Antagarh-Narayanpur Road in the Boudh district in Odisha, said the police.

The accident took place after the vehicle got imbalanced, they added.

Meanwhile, the injured Jawans are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

