India News | Odisha: 15-million-year-old Marine Fossils Found in Baripada

Baripada (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): A 15-million-year-old fossil discovered in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sheds light on the region's ancient marine ecosystem and suggests that modern-day Baripada and surrounding areas were submerged in shallow seas.

The fossils, unearthed from the Baripada Fossil Bed stretching from Dera in the Kuliana block to Pratappur in the Badasahi block, date back to the Miocene epoch, a period known for significant biodiversity and climatic changes.

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Researchers believe the findings indicate that large parts of present-day Baripada and its surrounding areas were once submerged under a shallow sea.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Debabrata Nandi, Researcher and Professor in the Department of GIS at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University, said the discovery began during a field visit with students.

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"Actually, when I took our students on a tour, I noticed some fossil-like remnants there. We went to the local people and asked them what it was, and they referred to it as 'Asura Hadda', or 'demon's bones'. After that, we investigated further and found several fossils, including microfossils such as shark teeth and shark vertebrae, along with some other elements that we haven't been able to identify yet," Nandi said.

He added that researchers are collaborating with palaeontologists and other scientific institutions to determine the full significance of the findings.

"This is most probably from 15 million years ago, which is called the Miocene period. The fossil dates back to that time. If it weren't a marine belt, we wouldn't have found shark teeth or fossils of other sea animals. The presence of these fossils means there was a sea there," he said.

According to researchers, the fossil assemblage includes shark teeth, fish bones, mollusc shells and microscopic marine organisms, indicating a rich and diverse underwater ecosystem. Studies suggest sharks account for nearly half of the fish fossils discovered at the site.

Nandi also stressed the need for climate-based studies to understand how the sea receded nearly 60 kilometres from present-day Baripada.

"Everyone should study why it receded so far, whether it happened due to climate change or other disasters. If more research is conducted, we will be able to discover a lot more," he said.

Highlighting the site's scientific and tourism potential, Nandi advocated for its protection and recognition.

"I would say that we can develop it as a geo-heritage site or promote geo-tourism because this is the only place in Odisha where Miocene-age fossils are found. If we establish a fossil park or declare it a geo-heritage site, we can showcase it to tourists and encourage extensive research," he added.

Experts believe the Baripada Fossil Bed could emerge as a significant geological heritage destination, helping scientists unravel Odisha's prehistoric past while promoting education, conservation and tourism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)