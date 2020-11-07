Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 7 (ANI): Two interstate criminals who were involved in an ATM loot case in the city have been arrested by Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) Police, said Umashankar Dash, DCP, Bhubaneswar.

"They used to operate from Bengaluru and targeted various ATMs across the country," said the DCP.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls: When and Where to Watch Post-Poll Survey Results.

Samarjot Singh of Punjab and Jafar Sadik, the two accused persons from Kerala used to operate crime from Bangalore. They were visiting various cities across the country, via air.

"They used to travel from one city to another. They are also involved in Narcotics cases. Our time was tracing them following which they were arrested," DCP added. (ANI)

Also Read | Wholesale Dealers Will Not Be Allowed to Store More Than 25 MT of Potato & Onion, Says West Bengal Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)