Jajpur, Dec 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday for allegedly sharing obscene photos of a married woman, with whom he was in a relationship, on social media after she broke up with him, police said.

The accused, a resident of Betanda village, was in a relationship with the 40-year-old woman for a few months. After she broke up with him, he shared some obscene photos of her on social media to "take revenge", they said.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Need To Add Positive Points to Earth's 'Health Card', Says PM Narendra Modi; Web Portal of Green Credits Programme Launched (Watch Video).

He was arrested from his house after a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, said Srikanta Barik, the inspector-in-charge of the Kuakhia police station.

His mobile phone was also seized, he said.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023 Date: Counting of Votes Deferred by a Day to December 4, Announces EC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)