Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): A three-day training on disaster management, organised by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Housing and Urban Development Department, concluded on Saturday.

A total of 40 participants, city mission managers and community organisers from different Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), attended the training programme held here in Bhubaneswar.

As per officials, the goal was to enhance the skills of city managers and community organisers to effectively handle pandemic situations.

"The programme, which commenced on January 4, focused on strategies for managing key issues during disasters. Its aim was to create master trainers for urban Odisha," they said.

The key speakers were Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration, Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary & Director, SUDA, Susanta Mishra, Director Town Planning from H&UD Department, Susmita Behera, Executive Director from OSDMA, Lipika Dash, Joint Relief Commissioner from SRC, and other officials. (ANI)

