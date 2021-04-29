Rs 99.5 in cash was seized from the accused. (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested eight persons for allegedly cheating a businessman and seized nearly Rs 1 crore from them.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Umasankar Das, the arrested persons included three police personnel.

A total of Rs 99.5 lakh was seized from them. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

