Bhubaneswar, August 16: At least five people were killed and seven others injured in lightning strikes in different parts of Odisha on Wednesday, officials said. Three people were killed and around four others suffered critical injuries when lightning struck Jaleswar and Basta area in Balasore district, they said. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

A report from Mayurbhanj district said that a woman died and her daughter was injured in a lightning strike when they were in a forest near Singiti village. Haryana Communal Violence: FIR Registered Against Provocative Speeches at Palwal ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj Mahapanchayat’.

One person died after being struck by lightning in Kherang panchayat in Bhadrak district, where two others were also injured in Mousudha panchayat, the officials said. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)