Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): Chairman 5T and Biju Janta Dal (BJU)leader, V.K. Pandian visited Balasore District on Saturday to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and reviewed the progress of Teaching and cancer Hospital being built at a cost of Rs 369.32 crore.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Police Ground, Balasore and interacted with students of all colleges of the district.

He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

He also reviewed the progress of other major projects in the district including the Salandi Main Canal, Bankatira Barrage, Bhograi Sanskar Yojana; Mega PWS to Balasore Muncipality, Remuna and Nilgiri NAC and Khaira, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks; development of Panchalingeswar Temple, Khrirachora Gopinath temple and Chandaneswar temple; development of Shantikanan; major Roads and bridges etc.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Balasore District in June 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Later, he visited the Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital. He also visited the Mission Shakti cafe operating on the campus.

VK Pandian also visited Bahanaga and interacted with the people and thanked them for their humanitarian efforts in saving lives in the tragic train accident in June last year.

He also narrated about CM's commitment of developing Bahanaga school under 5T transformation; development of Bahanaga GP as a model GP and 5T transformation of PHC, Bahanaga which are being executed at a total cost of 6 crores.

During the day, he also interacted with the public at Balasore, Nilgiri and Soro and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution. (ANI)

