Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday said political meetings and gatherings will be allowed in a regulated manner in two assembly segments where by-polls will be held even as it ordered that educational institutions and places of worship will remain closed till October 31.

This was part of Odisha governments Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office here.

It said the lockdown will remain enforced within the containment zones.

"No authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below level outside the containment zones without permission of the Central government," it said.

However, in view of the by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments to be held on November 3, the guideline allowed political meetings and other functions/ gatherings as permitted by the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

"The political meetings will be allowed within the jurisdiction of the said Assembly constituencies subject to a ceiling of 100 persons with mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision of thermal screening and hand wash or sanitizer," the order said.

In case such meetings/function, gathering is to be held in a closed premises, a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity will be allowed subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said, adding that the permission for such programmes in open spaces will be given keeping the size of the ground/ space in view so as to ensure proper physical distancing subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said.

The district magistrate of the concerned districts shall ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for holding the political meetings and other functions/gatherings in connection with the by-elections.

However, social, political sports entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till October 31, it said.

Open air theatre and similar places subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, will be permitted.

Swimming pools owned and controlled by government/ recognised by the department of Sports and Youth Service, Government of Odisha for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open with effect from October 15 for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI, the order said.

The Unlock-5 guideline said that cinema halls, entertainment complexes and swimming pools will also remain closed till October 31 across Odisha.

While keeping the schools, colleges, universities, other educational/ training / coaching institutions and anganwadi centres closed till October 31, the order, however, permitted conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities.

The online and distance learning will continue to be permitted and be encouraged, the order said, adding that school and mass education department and higher education department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching.

Tele-counselling and related works in areas outside containment zones only as Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education/ Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, it said.

While allowing inter-state and intra-state movement of passengers, the state government allowed passenger trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of persons on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights will continue to be regulated as per the SOP issued earlier.

