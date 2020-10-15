Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Director Generals of Police of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday held a meeting through video conference to discuss joint operations and co-operation in countering left-wing extremism in border areas of the two states.

According to officials, co-operation in intelligence sharing and joint operations were discussed in the meeting and a strategy was worked out for future action and further co-operation.

"A meeting by video link was held between DGP, Odisha, and DGP, Andhra Pradesh today to discuss joint operation and co-operation in counter LWE matters in border areas of Andhra Pradesh Odisha," an official statement said.

The meeting was also attended by the Additional Director General, officials of the Border Security Force, Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force, Joint Secretaries (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Inspectors General of bordering districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and other senior officials of Andhra Pradesh Police, Odisha Police. (ANI)

