Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday announced an award in the memory of noted filmmaker Sarada Prasanna Nayak.

The award was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The "Sarada Prasanna Gitikabita Sammana" will be conferred annually by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy. It will have prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The award was announced in recognition of Nayak's contribution to Odia cinema, an official statement said.

Prasanna, also an acclaimed music director and lyricist, died on September 9 at the age of 94.

A memorial meeting was also organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department during the day.

Several senior officials were present at the meeting.

