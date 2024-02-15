Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday announced a special allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians, along with Rs 3,000 per month for helpers, starting this month.

The 108 ambulance crew members will receive the monthly special allowance in addition to their existing basic salary, the Odisha government said in a statement.

The decision comes after ambulance crew members, during the district visits of 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian, had submitted representations requesting an increase in remuneration.

Taking into account their difficult working hours and emergency nature of work, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the special allowance for them out of state resources.

The emergency medical ambulance service was rolled out in Odisha in March 2013. Currently, the 108 ambulance service is operational with a fleet of 1,366 ambulances including 411 advanced life saving (ALS) ambulances and six boat ambulances.

The ambulance fleet provides emergency care and transportation to about 1.3 lakh patients every month.

