Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.

The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.

The government incurs a loss of Rs 5.10 crore due to the waiver, it said.

Earlier, the government had announced a waiver of the hostel fees of around 30,000 ITI students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)