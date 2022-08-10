Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday accorded in-principle approval to 10 major industrial projects worth 74,620.18 crore, including Adani Enterprises Limited Alumina Refinery, which will generate employment opportunities for over 24,047 people in the state.

The projects which got the state government's nod at the High-Level Clearance Authority Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, were mostly in green hydrogen and green ammonia, metal and metal downstream, and infrastructure sectors.

The 10 mega projects include Goutam Adani led Adani Enterprises Limited's plan to invest Rs 41,653 crore investment for setting up a 4.0 MTPA Alumina Refinery and 175 MW CPP Plant at Kashipur in Rayagada district. The project will generate employment opportunities for over 7,750 people.

The committee also approved the proposal of ReNew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) to set up green hydrogen (capacity: 20 KTPA), green ammonia plant (capacity: 100 KTPA) in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore which will generate employment opportunities for 2,000 persons.

“The establishment of these plants will have a pragmatic environmental impact since they will create ammonia and hydrogen using renewable resources, which will cater to the demand of steel and fertiliser sector in Odisha,” Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said.

The committee gave approval for setting up of 60,000 MT Industrial Structure and 6,000 MT Steel plant equipment facilities to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore with employment opportunities for over 2,451 people.

This would give a significant boost to Odisha's Vision 2030: Development of Downstream Units in Metal Sector; which offers short, medium, and long-term interventions to accelerate the business ecosystem for metal sector downstream units, the official said.

In addition, the panel also gave nod to set up 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW CPP in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, by Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore creating employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

A proposal of Sompuri Infrastructures Private Limited got the approval to set up a 24 MTPA Pellet plant and 6 MTPA of Filter Cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district, at an investment of Rs 7,811 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 684 people.

A 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district and a 30 MTPA Slurry Pipeline connecting its proposed 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district to the proposed Pellet plant at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district against investments of Rs 4,592.18 crore and Rs 3,674 crore which will create employment opportunities for 250 and 600 persons respectively.

Approval was also given to Aarti Steels Limited for expansion of steel plant by setting up 3,20,833 TPA SMS, 3,00,000 TPA Special Steel Bars and Rods (auto grade), 75,000 TPA Ferro Alloys, 2 MTPA Beneficiation, 1.2 MTPA pellet plant and 65 MW CPP at Athgarh, in Cuttack district at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

This proposed project will generate employment for over 3,587 people. This project will facilitate availability of raw materials to Auto component manufactures, the official said.

The committee also approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a 6 MTPA Beneficiation Plant at Village Dalki and 12 MTPA Slurry Pipeline from proposed Beneficiation plant at Dalki to Dabuna Slurry pumping station unit in Dalki, Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 1,490 crore generating employment opportunities for 600 persons.

A proposal of Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) got the approval for setting up of 0.5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant creating employment potential for 1,125 persons at an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

