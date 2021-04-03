Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly was on Saturday adjourned sine die, five days ahead of its schedule, after Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the CAG report in the House.

Speaker S N Patro announced the sine die ending the second phase of the budget session which began on March 12. The session was originally scheduled to continue till April 9.

The first phase of the session kick-started with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal on February 28 and continued till February 28.

The Annual Budget for 2021-2022 was presented in the House by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on February 22 and the Appropriation Bill was passed on March 31.

A total of 26 transactions were conducted during the two phases of the budget session.

The full-fledged state budget for 2021-22 financial year and nine bills including the Odisha Lokayukta Amendment Bill, Cooperative Registration Amendment Bill, Appropriation Bill were passed by the House during the budget session.

The session was stormy as the members of the treasury bench and opposition locked horns over paddy procurement irregularities during the session. BJP's Deogarh MLA Subhas Panigrahi's attempt to commit suicide by consuming sanitizer in the House, created a lot of commotions for which the House was adjourned for several days as the BJD members demanded an apology from the BJP lawmaker.

The issues like price hike of essential commodities including edible oil and soaring fuel price also rocked the House during the session.

The concluding day of the Assembly also witnessed an unprecedented scene when three BJP MLAs raged over the passage of a bill without discussion allegedly hurled slippers, earphone and papers targeting the Speaker's podium.

Later the Speaker suspended the three BJP MLAs for indiscipline behaviour and hampering the dignity of the Chair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)