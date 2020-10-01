Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) The state Assembly on Thursday passed the Court Fee (Odisha Amendment) Bill to allow people to make e-payment of their court fee.

The bill was introduced in the Assembly by Law minister Pratap Jena and was passed through voice vote.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Why Is Gandhi Jayanti a Dry Day? Is Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday? Are Restaurants Closed on Gandhi Jayanti? FAQs Answered!.

The bill will facilitate people to make e-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Since the Court Fee Act, 1870 has provision for payment of court fees through physical stamps only, it required suitable amendment for payment and refund of court fee through electronic mode (e-payment) in the event of e- filing of cases, in addition to the prevailing system of payment through stamp, the minister said.

Also Read | Lebanon Agrees For UN-Mediated Talks With Israel For Resolving Border Issues.

Jena said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orissa High Court and other subordinate courts are functioning in a restricted manner through video conferencing.

Keeping in view the social distancing norms issued by the government, the High Court has permitted electronic filing of cases which necessitates electronic method for payment of court fees, he said.

This will enable the litigants and other stakeholders to have easy access to judicial process at all times, including the present crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)