Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 7 (ANI): Odisha state Assembly on Tuesday moved a resolution congratulating the Indian Women and Men's Hockey teams on their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera in the resolution said, "Congratulating the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams on their historical performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020 I move a resolution to extend Congratulations to the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams on their spectacular historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics."

"The Indian Men's team won the Bronze medal. The team has shown great resilience, skills and fitness. After 41 years, the team won the medal defeating the leading hockey-playing nations in the world. The Indian women's team performance was beyond all expectations and shown a great fighting spirit. Even though they couldn't win a medal, they won the heart of the nation," it added.

"Hockey has a special place in India. The game brought together the whole country and made Indians across the world feel proud of the achievement in Tokyo. On behalf of the House, I extend my greetings and congratulations to the Indian Women and Men's Hockey Teams for their historic successes at the Tokyo Olympics and wish them more glories and laurels in the coming days," he said further.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recently felicitated the Indian national hockey teams that scripted history, with their brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

In recognition of their achievement and their potential to be the top teams in the world, the Chief Minister announced that Odisha will continue to sponsor Indian hockey teams, for another 10 years. (ANI)

